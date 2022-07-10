WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.5% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Matisse Capital lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,244,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 741,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after purchasing an additional 141,603 shares during the period. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $147.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

