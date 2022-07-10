WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 44,633,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,520,000 after buying an additional 1,694,994 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,557,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,711 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 168.6% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,187,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,247,000 after purchasing an additional 745,536 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 87.3% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 923,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,752,000 after purchasing an additional 430,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 600,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,450,000 after purchasing an additional 370,743 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.64 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

