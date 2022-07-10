WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $150,000 in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000.

NASDAQ:PDP opened at $69.62 on Friday. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $66.60 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.45.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

