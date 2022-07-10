WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 426,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,697,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 6.5% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHR. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $51.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.25. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $57.75.

