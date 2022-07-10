WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after acquiring an additional 394,406 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after acquiring an additional 272,326 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after acquiring an additional 22,189 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 783,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,513 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after acquiring an additional 528,864 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $90.19 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $84.95 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.90.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 49.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

