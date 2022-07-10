Whiteheart Trading Up 11.5% Over Last 7 Days (WHITE)

Whiteheart (WHITE) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for about $79.74 or 0.00380678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $708,693.81 and $33,651.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Whiteheart Coin Profile

Whiteheart’s launch date was December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Whiteheart is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Buying and Selling Whiteheart

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whiteheart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Whiteheart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Whiteheart using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

