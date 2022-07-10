Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by JMP Securities

JMP Securities upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WSR. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of Whitestone REIT stock opened at $10.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.62. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $509.69 million, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Whitestone REIT ( NYSE:WSR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whitestone REIT will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 129.73%.

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences.

