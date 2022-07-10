WinCash (WCC) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Exchanges

WinCash (WCC) traded down 46.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 9th. One WinCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, WinCash has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. WinCash has a total market capitalization of $18,172.96 and approximately $11.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00041741 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Graviton Zero (GRAV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Qubit (QBT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

WinCash Profile

WinCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

