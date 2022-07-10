Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.46 billion and approximately $84.59 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21,458.98 or 1.00045856 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00041260 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00024123 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 254,339 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

