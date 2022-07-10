Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson Buys 150,000 Shares

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Rating) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,446,737 shares in the company, valued at C$915,436.65.

Ximen Mining stock traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.16. 655,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,428. The firm has a market cap of C$17.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.17. Ximen Mining Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.30.

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in British Columbia. The company also holds interest in the Wild Horse Creek property that consists of 139 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 12,767 hectares located in southern British Columbia.

