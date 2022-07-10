XMON Hits Market Capitalization of $8.29 Million (XMON)

XMON (XMON) traded down 39.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. XMON has a market capitalization of $8.29 million and approximately $1.43 million worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, XMON has traded up 19.7% against the dollar. One XMON coin can currently be bought for approximately $5,543.42 or 0.26656082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About XMON

XMON’s launch date was November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

