Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives $6.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on XOS in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.

In other XOS news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 377,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,568.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XOS by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XOS opened at $2.21 on Friday. XOS has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $9.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XOS will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

