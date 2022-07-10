YENTEN (YTN) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

YENTEN (YTN) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $53,664.14 and $8.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,947.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,172.35 or 0.05596520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000321 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00026857 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.50 or 0.00250612 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002272 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.59 or 0.00604332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00072552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.00513970 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.