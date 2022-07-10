YFValue (YFV) Hits Market Capitalization of $7.54 Million

YFValue (YFV) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 10th. Over the last seven days, YFValue has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004783 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,896.36 or 1.00010874 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002673 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

