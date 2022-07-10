Yield Protocol (YIELD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $117,231.00

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 10th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $250,313.29 and $117,231.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

