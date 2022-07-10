YooShi 1-Day Volume Tops $509,473.00 (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 10th. One YooShi coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YooShi has a market cap of $37.05 million and $509,473.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00131689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015281 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000322 BTC.

About YooShi

Buying and Selling YooShi

