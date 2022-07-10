YUMMY (YUMMY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $59,767.00

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. YUMMY has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $59,767.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YUMMY coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YUMMY alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00133061 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001557 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00015594 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000324 BTC.

YUMMY Coin Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.