Zano Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (ZANO)

Zano (ZANO) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 10th. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zano has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zano has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $50,786.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zano Coin Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 13,274,925 coins and its circulating supply is 11,245,425 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

