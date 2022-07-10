ZClassic (ZCL) Price Down 11.8% This Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 10th. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $302,619.28 and approximately $5.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00282558 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00076878 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00081501 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003158 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

