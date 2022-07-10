Zigcoin Market Cap Reaches $6.05 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (ZIG) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $428,031.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,449.47 or 1.00001510 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00009107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002704 BTC.

About Zigcoin

Zigcoin (ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 421,534,212 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

