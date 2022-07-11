1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Rating Increased to Buy at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the stock.

ONEM has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.20.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ONEM opened at $11.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.74. 1Life Healthcare has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

1Life Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ONEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.57 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a negative net margin of 40.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sheares Healthcare Group Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,839,000. Addition Three General Partner L.P. acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $125,692,000. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,673,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880,134 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,798,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,685,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1Life Healthcare (Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.