3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Acquired by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP lifted its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,310 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after buying an additional 191,175 shares during the period. 3D Systems makes up about 0.8% of Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP owned 0.47% of 3D Systems worth $10,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in 3D Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,170,152 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $32,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,098 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,196 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in 3D Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DDD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,771,495. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.38. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $8.78 and a 1-year high of $40.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.90.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

In related news, Director Jim D. Kever bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.65 per share, for a total transaction of $106,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 404,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,756.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,141 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

