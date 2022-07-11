3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,778 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of 3M by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Argus cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.43.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $129.08 on Monday. 3M has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $203.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.95 and a 200-day moving average of $151.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.