3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Boosted by Garland Capital Management Inc.

Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises 2.3% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in 3M by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in 3M by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MMM traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,719. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $203.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.43.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

