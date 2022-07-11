40,455 Shares in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Bought by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XME. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $670,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 109,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 19,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,906,000.

XME stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,855,553. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.92. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12 month low of $38.65 and a 12 month high of $66.63.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

