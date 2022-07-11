45,938 Shares in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $46.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $49.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $421.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.45 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 11.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.