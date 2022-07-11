5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) Stock Price Down 9.6%

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $12.96. 1,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 270,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

FEAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89.

5E Advanced Materials ( NASDAQ:FEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.

In other 5E Advanced Materials news, major shareholder Atlas Precious Metals Inc. sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $12,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,340,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 5E Advanced Materials stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

About 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM)

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

