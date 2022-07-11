7,621 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.65. 17,836 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,735. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut their price target on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

