8PAY (8PAY) Market Cap Hits $468,348.35

8PAY (8PAY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 10th. One 8PAY coin can currently be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $468,348.35 and approximately $80,310.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, 8PAY has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00135625 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00016156 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000325 BTC.

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 60,010,875 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

