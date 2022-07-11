Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.07

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 13000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a current ratio of 18.19, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.69.

Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.28 million during the quarter.

Aberdeen International Inc, a resource investment and merchant banking company, focuses on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewal energy sectors. It intends to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early-stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources and assets; companies in need of managerial, technical, and financial resources; companies undervalued in foreign capital markets; and companies operating in jurisdictions with low to moderate local political risk.

