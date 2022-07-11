Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $3.49 on Monday, reaching $275.58. 8,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,760. The company’s 50-day moving average is $288.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.61. The firm has a market cap of $174.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $268.17 and a 1-year high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares in the company, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

