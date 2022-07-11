Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $44,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock opened at $275.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $288.08 and a 200-day moving average of $321.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

