Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACOR opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.49. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acorda Therapeutics stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 85,335 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.18% of Acorda Therapeutics worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

