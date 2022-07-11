Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $15.36 Million Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,300 shares during the quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Capri worth $15,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Capri by 1,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Capri by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Capri in the 4th quarter valued at $2,442,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.93. 11,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,501,108. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Capri’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.31.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

