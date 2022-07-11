Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $17.67 Million Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $17,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.36.

NYSE:SPG traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $96.46. The company had a trading volume of 9,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,214,603. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 100.30%.

About Simon Property Group (Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.