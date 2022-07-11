Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Has $34.50 Million Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 711,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,900 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.4% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $34,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 996,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after buying an additional 360,635 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 20,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 106,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,571,000 after buying an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 33,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.68. 158,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,894,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

