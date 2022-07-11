Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases 22,300 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services comprises about 1.1% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. owned about 0.15% of Quanta Services worth $28,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter valued at $58,110,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,615,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,967,000 after purchasing an additional 412,440 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 800,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $23,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $131.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,312. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $84.40 and a one year high of $140.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.28. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on PWR. UBS Group upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,148,514.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

