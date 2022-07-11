Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 93,700 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,854,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 242 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.75, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.34, for a total value of $122,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,015.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,812 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.75.

NASDAQ:EA traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $124.84. 7,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,491,474. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.77 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $147.76.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Electronic Arts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

