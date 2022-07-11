Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Sells 18,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,700 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $23,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Adobe by 499.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.03, for a total value of $265,698.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 410,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,203,584.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,325 shares of company stock worth $3,398,786 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe stock traded down $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $385.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,571,567. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

