Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Buys 162,500 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 272.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,500 shares during the period. APA accounts for 1.5% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $9,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,493,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,210 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 565.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,473,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,519,000 after buying an additional 2,101,876 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,007,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in APA by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,500,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,233,000 after buying an additional 1,413,779 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in APA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,457,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.08. 123,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,581,933. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 4.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. APA Co. has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.16). APA had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 11,632.79%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 86,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $3,579,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,903.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on APA from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of APA to $54.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.93.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

