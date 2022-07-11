Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Buys 7,700 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. boosted its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.65. The stock had a trading volume of 14,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,580. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.06.

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

STLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of Steel Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $420,890.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 724,034 shares in the company, valued at $60,464,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.