Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. Purchases 29,500 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,500 shares during the quarter. DuPont de Nemours comprises approximately 0.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.86. 20,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.17. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.56 and a 12 month high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.15%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

