adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €210.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €210.00 ($218.75) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ADS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €340.00 ($354.17) price target on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €205.00 ($213.54) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €215.00 ($223.96) price objective on adidas in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($364.58) price objective on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a €348.00 ($362.50) price objective on adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

ADS stock opened at €168.46 ($175.48) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €176.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €207.60. adidas has a fifty-two week low of €163.65 ($170.47) and a fifty-two week high of €201.01 ($209.39).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

