Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.19.

AAVVF stock opened at $6.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Advantage Energy ( OTCMKTS:AAVVF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 90.22% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

