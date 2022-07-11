Advisory Services & Investments LLC Has $859,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 0.7% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.96. 1,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,891. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $64.34.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.