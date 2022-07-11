Advisory Services & Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,212 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.7% of Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

