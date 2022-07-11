Advisory Services & Investments LLC Sells 22,216 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisory Services & Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,216 shares during the period. Advisory Services & Investments LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,640,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 30,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 42,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 75.2% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 57,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,849. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $55.37 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

