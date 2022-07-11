Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) PT Lowered to C$14.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.99.

Get Aecon Group alerts:

AEGXF stock remained flat at $$9.97 during midday trading on Monday. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $17.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.32.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.