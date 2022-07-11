Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEMD opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Aethlon Medical has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. NTB Financial Corp bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. NTB Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Aethlon Medical as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.