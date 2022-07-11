Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Sold by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Aflac by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.27%.

Aflac Profile (Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.